Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,017,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $213,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

BEP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,923. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.