Bank of Montreal Can Has $291.25 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $291,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.36. 131,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,467. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

