Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 361.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 816,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $379,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Shares of ISRG traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,308. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

