Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 939,134 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Uber Technologies worth $207,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,543,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

