Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of AbbVie worth $404,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,471,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. 150,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

