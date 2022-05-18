Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $175,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 183,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

NYSE:CL traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 159,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.