Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $253,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $12.14 on Wednesday, hitting $363.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.02 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

