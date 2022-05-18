Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.43. The stock had a trading volume of 690,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.