Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $12.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 103.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Baozun by 87.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Baozun by 71.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN opened at $8.24 on Friday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $573.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

