Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($10.85) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.48) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,054.38 ($13.00).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 778.40 ($9.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 758.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.92. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

