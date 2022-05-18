Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

PDL stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.89. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

