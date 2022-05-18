BarnBridge Market Cap Tops $22.83 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00011752 BTC on exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,713,952 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

