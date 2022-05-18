Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 18,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,158,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,276,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

