Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BCEKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

BCEKF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 24,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,408. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

