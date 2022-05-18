Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after buying an additional 310,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

