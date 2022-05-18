Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00105616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00321112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00027449 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

