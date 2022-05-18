Belt Finance (BELT) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $178,358.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,522.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00603375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00495876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00034345 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,574.50 or 1.85575042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.