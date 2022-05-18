Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

