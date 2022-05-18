Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benson Hill updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benson Hill by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.