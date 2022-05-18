Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.23 ($24.20).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €16.40 ($17.08) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($20.98). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.58.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

