Berry Data 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,573.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $311,948.10 and $8,573.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00527842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00034326 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.81 or 1.66107864 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.