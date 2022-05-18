Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,615 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

