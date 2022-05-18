Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other Better Choice news, EVP Donald Young acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 548,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 519,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,380.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Better Choice by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
