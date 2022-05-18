BIDR Reaches One Day Volume of $23.04 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $23.04 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

