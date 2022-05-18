Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,199,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 363,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.32 on Wednesday, reaching $198.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,740. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.12 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.