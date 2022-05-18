Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.42. 28,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,378. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

