Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.
Bill.com stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.70. 48,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.