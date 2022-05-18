Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.98 and last traded at $112.44. Approximately 18,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,493,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.54.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $222.86.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

