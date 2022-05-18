BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 542.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLRDF remained flat at $$13.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

