Bioimpact Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,350,971 MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,350,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,977,000. MEI Pharma makes up 6.0% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,673. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

