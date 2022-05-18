Bioimpact Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

BDTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 187,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,885,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,593.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,500. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

