Bioimpact Capital LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,816 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

