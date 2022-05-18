BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $88,884,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $48,817,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 551,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 425,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $841,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

