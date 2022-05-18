Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.