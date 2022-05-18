Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.