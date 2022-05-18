bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $433,676.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

