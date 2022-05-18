BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

BL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. 30,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,154. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

