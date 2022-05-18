BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BLK stock traded down $17.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.70. 11,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,409. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $583.05 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $693.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.