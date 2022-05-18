BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,932,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BLK stock opened at $611.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $693.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $583.05 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.