BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.43

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 2615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 391,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

