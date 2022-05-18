Blue Grotto Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 131,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,000. Franklin Covey makes up about 1.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FC. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 81,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. 71,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $560.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

