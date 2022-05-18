Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.