Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Blue Star Foods stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,232. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Blue Star Foods Corp., an international seafood company, imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat and other premium seafood products sourced primarily from Southeast Asia and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls the United States, Canada, and Europe.

