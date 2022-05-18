Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $81,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

