BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.12 and last traded at C$19.12. Approximately 146,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 208,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.