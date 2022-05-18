BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$37.47 and last traded at C$37.38. Approximately 893,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 934,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th.

