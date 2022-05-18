Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOLT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.85.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

BOLT stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 512,677 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.