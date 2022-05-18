Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.92.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,266. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.
In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
