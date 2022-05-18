Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $9.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,266. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

