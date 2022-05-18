Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.98. 19,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,113. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.91 million and a P/E ratio of 9.22. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.89.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

