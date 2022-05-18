Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE BPF.UN traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,003. The stock has a market cap of C$344.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.89. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$13.18 and a one year high of C$17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

